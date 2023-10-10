NYSC Laments Rejection Of Corps Members By North East Employers

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday, expressed concern over the rejection of corps members by some employers in the North-East region.

Garinvwa Ishaya, NYSC Director in charge of the Zone, stated this at a one-day Corps Employers’ Forum in Yola, Adamawa State, themed, “Deepening Corps Employers Participation towards Improved Welfare And Security of Corps Members.”

According to him, the trend was discouraging to the corps members and the scheme.

He furthered that they should be accorded enabling environments in their places of primary assignment to contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

“The scheme was established to add value to our socio-economic development as a nation, and it has made a tremendous impact in further uniting the country.

“We passionately appeal to employers to always accept corps members deployed to their organisations for the prosperity of the scheme and the nation at large.

“Employers are expected to make statutory welfare provisions for corps members to cover their transportation and accommodation,” he said.

The Director, therefore, urged state governments to provide decent accommodation for the corps members and sought the support of local council chairmen towards promoting the objectives of the scheme.