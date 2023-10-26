‘Policemen Collecting N100 On Roads’ll Soon Meet Their Waterloo’ — Adejobi

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi, has condemned officers who extort travellers on roads across the country.

Adejobi, on Wednesday via X, described the act of extorting money from commuters as “pure corruption” that does not portray the police in a good light.

According to him, Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is working to tackle corruption and unprofessionalism in the system.

“It’s condemned in its totality. 100 naira or whatever amount being collected by some policemen (not all of them) on the road is embarrassing and does not portray police in a good light.

“In fact, the hatred and bad image of the police are tailored to this and some other isolated misconduct. Those you see on the road collecting dirty money do not represent our standards, values, and vision.

“It’s a matter of time. They will soon meet their Waterloo. The IGP detests that and is working assiduously to tackle corruption, misconduct and unprofessionalism in the police.

“We will soon reveal the outcomes of IGP’s monitoring team’s operations across the country. We have recorded successes in that regard, and it’s a continuous exercise,” he wrote.