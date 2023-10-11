‘RCCG Stands With Israel’ — Adeboye Reacts To Conflict With Hamas

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict which broke out on Saturday.

Information Nigeria reports that as the war enters its fifth day, scores of innocent civilian lives have been reported dead.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israeli strikes had since destroyed more than 22,600 residential units and 10 health facilities and damaged 48 schools.

Hamas, formally the Islamic Resistance Movement, is an Islamist political and military organization currently governing the Gaza Strip of the Palestinian territories, headquartered in Gaza City.

Mohammed Deif, Hamas military commander, had said the attacks were a reprisal for Israel’s “desecration” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Deif alleged that Israel killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinians this year.

Reacting via X, the renowned cleric, who noted that his prayers are with the people of Israel, said, “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.

“It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace.”

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims.

In a statement signed by the CAN President, Daniel Okoh, on Wednesday in Abuja, the christian body advised that the airlifting of Pilgrims be suspended until normalcy returns in the area.

“Furthermore, the ongoing war holds significant implications for Nigeria’s faith communities. It is crucial for religious leaders and communities in Nigeria to actively promote understanding, compassion, and peaceful coexistence among diverse religious groups.

“We must resist the temptation to allow this conflict to deepen divisions or inflame religious tensions within our nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Okoh also appealed for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence between Israel and Palestine, appealing to both parties to embrace dialogue and diplomatic solutions to end the war.

The CAN President lamented that the recent surprise attack by a militant group on Israeli citizens, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous lives and abduction of several persons, including women and children, was a distressing event that undermined the pursuit of global peace.

“CAN firmly condemns any act of violence that threatens the lives of innocent individuals, regardless of their nationality or religious background. While recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense, we emphasize the importance of proportionality and the avoidance of harm to innocent civilians in any military response.

“The loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict is a tragic consequence of this escalating situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those who have suffered the loss of their loved ones in these incidents,” CAN stated.

He further stressed the sanctity of human life and the principles of justice and peace, as upheld by the Christian faith, urging all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions.

“In light of these developments, CAN prays for the repose of the souls of those who were killed in the violent attack and the resultant war, as well as reconciliation, healing, and enduring peace in the region. May God Almighty comfort their families.

“We also call upon the international community, including the United Nations and relevant stakeholders, to redouble their efforts in facilitating a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Finally, we encourage all religious congregations in Nigeria to engage in fervent prayers for peace and unity in the region, for the protection and well-being of those affected by the conflict, and for the speedy release of the abducted individuals.

“Let us remember that our faith calls us to be peacemakers and agents of reconciliation, even in the midst of conflict and adversity,” Okoh stated.

Also, Michael Freeman, Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, says his country will do everything possible to defeat the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Freeman said the ongoing battle between Israel and the Palestinian group was caused by hatred.

“This is about good and evil. This is about civilisation and barbarism. Either you stand with people who are defending themselves or you stand with those who cut their heads off babies, that is what this is about,” Freeman said.

“It is not about anything else. Nigeria has also known terrorism. You know what it is like when terror groups like Boko Haram kidnap young girls.

“We as a people are in shock. We are in mourning and anybody who tries to justify this, I think that that is clear to all of us that anyone who will not condemn this; anyone who will not come out in a clear voice condemning this, needs to ask where their moral compass is if you cannot loudly and clearly condemn the murder of nearly a thousand civilians; of cutting off the heads of babies.”

The ambassador further said Israel would wage war against the Hamas group, adding that everything possible would be done to avoid civilian casualties.

Freeman said, “Hamas is ISIS. That is who they are and that is how we have to treat them.

“We are going to wage a war on Hamas now and I want to be very clear. War is a dirty game and war is a terrible thing. But sometimes it is necessary; this is one of those cases where it is necessary and where it is justified.

“We will do everything we can to avoid civilian casualties; we will do everything we can, but civilians will get killed, we should prepare ourselves for that.”