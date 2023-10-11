‘You’re Not Complete Without Killing At Least One Boko Haram Terrorist’ – CDS Tells Nigerian Army

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to be proactive and go after Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Tuesday, the CDS said instead of waiting for the Boko Haram terrorists to attack, the troops should take the battle to their enclaves, seek them out and flush them out.

Musa said it is wrong for the soldiers to sleep in the theatre and expect an attack before responding. In his words, any soldier who comes to the theatre without killing at least one terrorist is not complete.

The CDS pointed out that it is by going after the terrorists that the war would end soon.

“Don’t just come and sleep in the theatre, make sure you look for Boko Haram and kill,” he said.

READ MORE: Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists In Borno, Kill Soldier

“Anybody who comes to the theatre and finishes without killing one Boko Haram is not complete.

“So you must make sure before you go, look for them, that’s the only way we can finish them completely.

“They should not be looking for us, we should be looking for them.

“Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel, there is nothing like repel, go and find and kill them.”

Speaking further, Musa conveyed the best wishes of President Bola Tinubu to the troops who are sacrificing their comfort to keep the nation safe.

He pointed out that President Tinubu recognises the sacrifices and commitment of the troops in the fight against insurgency.

“The president said he is happy with us and wishes us all the very best,” he added.

“He also reminds us that it is not yet over but that we are moving on the right track.

“If we continue the way we are going, very soon Boko Haram will come to an end.”