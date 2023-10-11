Reintroduce Yourself To Nigerians, Obi Tells Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi asked President Tinubu to again, tell Nigerians the schools he attended, if he participated in the one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

The former Governor of Anambra advised Tinubu to provide Nigerians and the entire world with the necessary information about him once and now.

He said: “Mr Tinubu should tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served and the certificate he obtained. He must do this task once and now. It is a matter of morality, honour, and integrity. Tinubu needs to come clean.

“The world now sees every Nigerian as a fraudster, certificate forger and identity thief because of what Bola Ahmed Tinubu did at Chicago State University.

“Even though all you need to run for president are primary and secondary school attendance, I personally attached my University degree certificates, plus my NYSC. You can go and verify.

“I attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Soludo, Emefiele, the present Vice Chancellor and the two DVCs were all my schoolmates. You can go and verify.

“Bola Tinubu should reintroduce himself to the nation he governs, and tell the nation who he is, where he is from, where he went to school, and his real name. It’s a simple task that will take only a few minutes. And he must perform this task immediately,” he demanded.