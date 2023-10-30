‘Tinubu’s Agenda Not Driven By Pecuniary Politics, No Propaganda Can Derail Our Focus’ — Gbajabiamila Tells Critics

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that his principal and his team will deliver without distractions.

The assurance came after media reports suggested that his days as the Chief of Staff might be numbered following allegations that he had been trading off appointments in the government of Tinubu to the highest bidder.

The claims purported there was a growing outcry among Tinubu’s loyalists who were bent on making sure he was eased out of the Presidential Villa for allegedly replacing most names approved by the President.

Reacting in a post via X, he said “Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus.”

According to him, the administration has a critical assignment to deliver and “objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters.

“Last Thursday, the SC gave the Renewed Hope agenda a stable platform to deliver good governance to Nigerians. Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus. We have a critical assignment to deliver and our objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters. Nigerians can rest assured that the president and his strong team will deliver without distractions,” he wrote.