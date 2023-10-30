Catholic Priest, Four Others Abducted in Taraba

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped one Rev. Fr Thaddeus Terhembe of Wukari Catholic Diocese in Taraba State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

A press statement from the Diocese Communication Officer Rev Fr John Jerome confirming the incident says he was abducted in his parish at Saint Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi Local Government Area of the State.

The statement is urging residents to pray for his safety and quick return.

In a related development, four individuals were kidnapped near Winners’ Comprehensive School in Jalingo on Saturday night.

The assailants reportedly targeted a housewife, her two daughters, and a house help.

While the house help, a young girl, was fortunately released by the kidnappers, the other three victims remain in captivity.

Abdullahi Usman, the Police spokesman for the Taraba State Police Command, confirmed the abductions and the subsequent release of the house help.