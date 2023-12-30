“I’m Disappointed Over Your Reasons For Not Responding To Plateau Attack” – Lalong Slams Military

The former governor of Plateau State, Simion Lalong, has condemned the military over its failure to react to the gruesome attacks in the state.

The Plateau South lawmaker lamented that he was disappointed by the reasons given by the military for their failure to respond.

It was gathered that Lalong, on Saturday, disclosed that the military blamed proximity and terrain for their failure to carry out their duties.

He said: “I heard a report from the military this morning, and I was disappointed.

“Why they didn’t deal with the situation was because of proximity and terrain.

“There is nothing like terrain in the military.”

“Another senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, said the attack happened because there was no synergy between the security agencies.

“What happened in Bokkos is unprecedented. When you have a catchment of bandits moving at a go. There was a rumour of the attack, and the governor tried to make awareness of this attack, but he was not taken seriously.

“We need to urgently call the security agencies to order. There is no synergy.

“The Plateau is in dire need because they are settling over a thousand displaced people. It is a terrible phenomenon. We have forgotten about our humanity.”