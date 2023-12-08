Truck Collapses Pedestrian Bridge In Alapere Estate, Lagos

A pedestrian bridge at Alapere Ketu Estate Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway collapsed in the late hours of Thursday after a truck rammed into it, got stuck and caused damage to the entire bridge.

This was verified by Sola Giwa, the Lagos State Governor’s Special Advisor on Transportation, over the phone with PUNCH Online on Friday.

He said that a convoy of about twelve trucks was travelling, and that ten of them had successfully crossed the bridge. However, the eleventh truck, because of its haste and impatience, got stuck beneath the bridge, seriously damaging it and causing the bridge to collapse.

He said, “The accident occurred at about 11 pm on Thursday. The trucks were about 12 moving inward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when it happened.

“Ten of the trucks had successfully manoeuvred their way but the 11th one, due to the driver’s impatience to safely pass under the bridge and the height of the container it was carrying, rammed into the bridge and damaged the entire bridge.”

Giwa emphasised that no casualties were reported and added that emergency personnel were able to remove the debris from the road to permit unhindered traffic flow.

“Immediately we got wind of the incident, we notified the necessary authorities and the debris has been cleared off the road. In some minutes now, there will be an easy flow of traffic. No casualty was recorded in the accident,” he noted.

See video:

https://x.com/ibksports/status/1732903440592859395?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg