Hardship: “Pray For Change, Escaping To Other Countries Isn’t The Solution, ” – CAN To Nigerian Youths

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has issued warning to Nigerian youths against emigrating from the country.

The cleric urged the citizens not to loose hope in Nigeria despite the economic crisis plaguing the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Archbishop Daniel led this out on Wednesday, in Abuja at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), with the theme ‘Restoration of Hope in Nigeria.’

Okoh cautioned Nigerians against reckless emigration that exposes them to more danger and inhumane treatment.

The archbishop argued that the solution to the country’s problems is not emigration.

He said: “Nigerians have endured the strife and extreme difficulties. Unfortunately, those who could not bear the situation migrated to other nations in search of greener pastures, commonly known as ‘japa syndrome’.

“The solution is not in running away to other countries but in finding ways to restore hope of the citizens in our dear country. Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources more than many nations of the world, but we need to get it right on the management of these resources for the good of all.”