“Anyone Responsible For Kaduna Village Bombing Will Be Punished” – Tinubu Vows

Barely few days after bombing of Tudun Biri village in Kaduna by the operatives of Nigerian army, President Bola Tinubu has vowed that those responsible for the attack which claimed lives of over 90 people, will face appropriate punishment.

Tinubu also announced that the victims will receive support through the new Folako Initiative, set to begin this month.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, representing the president, visited the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to express condolences.

Shettima said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent us to commensurate with the people of Kaduna Over the tragic incident.

“The caliber of people that are here with me is a testimony to how deeply touched the president was by the incident.

READ MORE: Kaduna Bombing: Northern Elders Accuse Tinubu Of Neglecting National Security

“The President was deeply touched by what happened we would like to assure the people and government of Kaduna State that the government will take measures to protect and preserve the interest of our nation.

“The victims will be taken well care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commence by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in the northwest zone.