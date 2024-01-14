National Assembly Postpones Resumption Till January 30

The National Assembly has disclosed it will resume plenary on January 30th as against the initial resumption date.

Yahaya Danzaria, the House of Representatives’ Clerk, made this known in a terse message in Abuja on Saturday, January 13.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives had earlier fixed their resumption for Tuesday, January 23.

“I am directed inform Hon Members that the resumption date for both Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, 23rd January, 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, 30th January, 2024 at 11:00am prompt. All inconveniences are regretted,” the announcement read.

Recall that the Senate and House of Representatives had delayed their Yuletide recess to enable them consider and pass the 2024 budget.