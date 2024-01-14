No Date Set For S’Court Justices Inauguration – NJC

The National Judicial Council (NJC), on Saturday, informed that no date is fixed for the swearing-in of the newly appointed eleven Justices of the Supreme Court.

According to the Council, the news by an Abuja-based media organization suggesting Monday, January 16 for the inauguration of the Justices did not emanate from it.

Soji Oye, NJC’s Director of Information, in a statement, clarified that neither the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is the NJC Chairman, nor the Council itself, authored or endorsed the purported date.

While asking members of the public to disregard the news, the NJC said that the date for the swearing-in of the Justices would be made public at the appropriate time.

“The Council by this medium expressly denies the news as it did not emanate from the Council or the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“The date for the swearing-in of the Justices will be made public at the appropriate time. Members of the public should please disregard the trending news,” the statement read.