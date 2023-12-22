Senate Confirms 11 Appeal Court Justices For S’Court

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed 11 judges of the Appellate Court as justices of the Supreme Court.

The upper legislative chamber confirmed the nominees after Mohammed Monguno, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, presented a report for consideration by his colleagues.

The Committee had screened the nominees on Wednesday after President Bola Tinubu asked the red chamber to confirm them.

The President’s request came after the National Judicial Council (NJC) recommended the justices for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The apex court had only 10 justices after the death of Centus Nweze, and the retirement of Amina Augie and Dattijo Muhammad, of which the Constitution allows the Supreme Court have a maximum of 21 justices.

The justices confirmed through a vote are Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Simon Tsammani, Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, Obande Festus Ogbuinya, and Stephen Jonah Adah.

Others are Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris.