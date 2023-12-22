“Why I’m Selfish” – Tekno Explains

Afropop singer-songwriter Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, better known by his stage name Tekno Miles, has discussed his decision to categorise himself as “selfish.”

The ‘Rara’ singer had described himself as selfish while speaking in an interview with the content creator Franck Fun, in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

He claimed that he is self-centered since his primary goal in life is to enjoy himself and the things that bring him great satisfaction.

In his words:

“My name is Kelechukwu Augustine. I am an indigene of Ebonyi State. I’m from Ivo local government.

“I love myself so much. I am a very selfish person. But it’s okay to be selfish. Because for life na only dem born and na only you go walka go.

“I’m happy to be home in Ebonyi. I’m here to try the foods. I’ve eaten so many foods abroad. I’m an American boy. So, I’m back home now to taste some local dishes. And I’m happy to be back home.”

In some advice to young people, Tekno said: “in everything you do, make sure you enjoy life.”