‘Speak Out Against APC’s Reckless, Anti-Democratic Policies’ — PDP To Nigerians In New Year’s Message

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Nigerians to resist anti-democratic forces doled out to them by the current administration in the year 2024.

In a New Year’s message issued on Sunday, December 31,2023, by Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, the party described the policies enacted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as fascist.

The opposition party asked Nigerians to use the year 2024 as an opportunity to “re-invent and assert themselves as a free people under Democratic Order.”

Ologunagba further urged citizens to set aside ethnic, religious, and political partitioning to join their voices with the PDP and “defend” the country’s constitution.

“Our citizens must say NO to anti-democratic actions and policies of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration which are so far tilted towards the institutionalization of corruption, crippling of Democracy Institutions and sabotaging of national productivity which the PDP had earlier alerted is consistent with APC’s scheme to weaponize poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism.

“Nigerians and indeed the Civil Society must speak out against the recklessness and lack of transparency of the APC administration that led to the collapse of the Naira; the alleged massive looting of funds including proceeds from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products; the skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the Presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies and programmes to revive the economy, create jobs and address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.

“It is distressing that due to the counter-productive actions and policies of the Tinubu-led APC administration, including the failure to address the comatose infrastructure, major multinational giants that have established in the country for decades including GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble among others are now leaving in droves with attendant massive loss of jobs and businesses.

“The hardship, infrastructural stagnation and uncertainty occasioned by the insensitive and anti-people economic policies of the Tinubu-led APC government have led to serious ⁠social dislocation of life and family with negative consequences on our national life.

“Indeed, this is not the way to go! The PDP re-assures of its determination in leading the charge and using every legitimate mean available to protect our nation’s Democracy and Constitutional Order. The APC administration must know that the sovereignty and resources of this nation belong to all its people and cannot be appropriated by any individual or group.

“Our Party again tasks the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by immediately reviewing and adjusting the 2024 budget by cutting all provisions for luxury items and channelling such funds to sectors that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians. The Party also charges leaders at all levels to use the new year to re-double their efforts in serving and seeking the good of the citizens.

“The PDP calls on the International Community to assist in the sustenance and support for Democracy in Nigeria given the huge humanitarian crisis with potential negative consequences on the stability of West Africa, Africa and indeed the world should Democracy fail in Nigeria.

“The PDP prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians a Happy New Year.”