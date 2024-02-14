Bakers To Begin Nationwide Strike Feb 27 Over Production Cost Inflation

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), on Tuesday, issued a nationwide strike notice from February 27 over unfavourable business climate.

Adeniyi Bamidele Gabriel, Kogi State Chairman of AMBCN, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the notice was contained in a statement issued jointly by the Association’s National President, Mansur Umar and National Secretary, Jude Okafor.

He said the organisation is closing shops “due to the multifarious increase in the prices of baking materials such as flour, sugar, yeast, vegetable oil, petrol, diesel occasioned by subsidy removal and forex deregulation, multiple taxation via federal government agencies.”

AMBCN also added that the Federal Government effected multiple taxation burdens via agencies like NAFDAC, SON, NESREA, Consumer Protection Council, Department of Weight and Measures, among others.

The organisation added that, “States and local government agencies fees and levies such as emblems, assessment levies, touting, etc. and the general hike on ease of doing business in Nigeria” have created a harsh business climate for the organisation to operate.

To ease their business operations, they demanded: “Liberalisation of flour and sugar importation, reduction or total removal of import duties on major baking materials.

“Provision of concessionary forex exchange to flour millers and other stakeholders, and reduction of tariff on imported wheat and sugar.

“Development of cultivation and processing of wheat and sugar cane in Nigeria, removal of multiple taxation at the federal, state and local government levels.”

The Association further called for “suspension of all forms of taxation on the bakery industry for now at the federal, state and local government levels,

“And set up a price control and monitoring committee as allowed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and other conditions that will enhance the ease of doing business in the country.”