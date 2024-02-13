Okocha Reacts As Fans Criticises His Nephew, Alex Iwobi Over Super Eagles AFCON Final Loss

Legendary Nigerian footballer Jay Jay Okocha has spoken in defense of his nephew, Alex Iwobi, who has been repeatedly ridiculed by fans over the Super Eagles’ failure.

Recall that Iwobi was forced to delete all posts on his Instagram page due to persistent harassment from Nigerians who blamed him for the AFCON defeat.

According to some, he was able to join the national squad due to the influence of his uncle.

Jay Jay Okocha has stepped out to pray for the nation, especially those who do not recognise the good in others.

He declared his affection for his nephew Iwobi and offered his support.

Taking to Instagram, Okocha wrote,

“I pray for my country Nigeria and the people that can only hate and see nothing good in others, when effort counts for nothing, treat people the way you want them to treat you, all we have is this life is each other, we love you @alexanderiwobi ❤️and we keep going no matter what they say,the lord is good all the time and we trust that his will be done in our lives amen 🙏”

SEE POST: