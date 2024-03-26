Gov. Alia Grants Financial Autonomy To Benue LGAs

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, says his government has given a go ahead to the autonomy of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the State.

Alia disclosed this in Makurdi, the State capital, on Monday at the opening of a two-day workshop organised by the bureau of LG and chieftaincy affairs.

According to him adequate plans have been outlined to open up the rural areas to enable grassroots economies to thrive.

He said his administration has also mapped out strategic projects for implementation in all the LGAs.

His words: “I am happy to state that my administration has given its full blessings to the autonomy of our local governments. Funds due to the local governments will be promptly released.

“We are, therefore, committed to the growth and development of the system and have outlined adequate plans to open up the rural areas to enable rural economies to thrive.

“Distinguished invited guests, already, I have mapped out strategic projects and programmes which we are due to start execution and implementation in all the local government areas.

“It is hoped that by the time we complete these projects and programmes, the chequered history of our rural areas will be completely reversed.

“The economies of our rural areas will witness tremendous growth and this will positively impact on the people.”