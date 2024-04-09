I Didn’t Link Gov. Sule To Illegal Militia Group — Miyetti Allah’s Bodejo

Bello Bodejo, the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has denied linking Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule to his saga with security agencies.

He disclosed this through Mohammed Sheriff, his lawyer, on Monday.

According to him, he was yet to make any valid statement in his custody at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

He was responding to a media publication linking the Governor to the alleged crime.

In the alleged confessional statement sighted by Punch, Bodejo said the State Governor pressurized him to form the militia, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Reacting via a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Sheriff said: “Our attention has been drawn to the publication which unfortunately has been lifted and reproduced by many online media.

“We hereby make this rebuttal to the statement regarding the alleged creation of ethnic militia by Bello Badejo being circulated by some sections of the media.

“The publication purports to be quoting our client Abdullahi Bello Bodejo in a supposed extra-judicial statement to investigators.

“We refute such publication as unreliable and such should be discountenance by all.”

According to him, he has been in constant touch with “Abdullahi Bello Bodejo who is in the custody of Defence Intelligence Agency and can confirm that he was yet to make any valid statement to the Defence Intelligence Agency.”

“We are therefore shocked as to the source of the purported statement credited to him.

“We urge a fair and unbiased approach to this matter, where all relevant facts are carefully examined, and legal procedures are followed diligently.

“We trust that all concerned will uphold the principles of justice and act in accordance with the law.

“We hasten to call on members of the public to disregard statements that do not emanate from fair and accurate report of judicial proceedings in public interest.

“The matter is sub judice, It’s important to avoid making comments that could potentially influence ongoing legal proceedings or misrepresent the facts,” he concluded.

Bodejo, who is facing a three-count terrorism charge, was arrested in January in Malia, Nasarawa and kept in the custody of DIA.

The offence was said to be punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts when arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.