As part of an ongoing restructuring effort, no less than 391 redundant workers at Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC) have been disengaged from service.

The update is contained in statement shared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s seniors Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on his official X handle on Friday.

“The Lagos Water Corporation has announced the disengagement of 391 redundant staff as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the evolving demands of the organization,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the move is geared towards reorganising the workforce to foster efficiency amid the perennial challenge of water scarcity in the state despite extensive infrastructure projects.

LWC lamented significant financial and operational challenges and struggle to generate enough revenue to meet its obligations.

It also disclosed that its erratic and unreliable water supply has resulted in a reduction in customer base and declining revenue.

The statement added, “In October 2023, the corporation initiated a comprehensive personnel audit to realign its operations. Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, the managing director, stated that the audit, led by the Office of the Head of Service since August 2023, identified the need for phased actions.

“The first phase involved the disengagement of 425 temporary staff with outdated contracts. The ongoing second phase targets permanent staff whose roles or offices have become redundant. The upcoming third phase will focus on retaining competent technical staff to enhance the utility and commercial efficiency of the corporation.”

LWC stated that as part of the efforts to reposition the corporation, it established a performance improvement process for the retained permanent staff and formulated precise job descriptions and standard operating procedures to enhance organizational excellence and efficiency.

It said the Lagos government approved the payment of three months’ salary “in lieu of notice and redundancy payments, in addition to statutory benefits such as pensions for the affected staff.”

“Furthermore, the corporation has adopted a new organogram to enhance operations and financial sustainability. This strategic shift underscores the Corporation’s commitment to delivering sustainable and reliable water supply to the residents of Lagos State,” said LWC