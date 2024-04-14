U.S. Intercepts Iranian Drones Headed Toward Israel, UK Pledges Support

The United States military forces have successfully intercepted several Iranian drones targeting Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between them.

This move is an attempt by the United States to support its ally while avoiding deeper involvement in the regional conflict.

U.S. officials, speaking under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the operations, confirmed the downing of the drones, according to Washingtonpost.

One official noted that the U.S. military’s engagement involved a variety of air-defense systems and fighter jets, which have been active in the region for months in response to similar threats.

The specifics of the interception tactics remain undisclosed, but the involvement of U.S. forces highlights the critical role the U.S. plays in maintaining regional security and its commitment to defending Israel from external threats.

In a related move to bolster defense capabilities in the region, the UK Ministry of Defence announced the deployment of additional Royal Air Force jets and air refueling tankers.

The ministry stated that these jets are poised to intercept any airborne attacks within the range of its ongoing missions, underscoring the UK’s readiness to support stability in the Middle East amid escalating tensions.

“In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks … We will continue to cooperate closely with our regional partners in the interest of de-escalation,” the Defence Ministry noted.