UNIZIK ADMISSION LIST: NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY (UNIZIK) POST UME/POST JAMB SCREENING DETAILS

Unizik has released the admission list for the 2009/2010 session
NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY (UNIZIK) POST UME
The 2009 /2010 post ume/post jamb screening exercise of Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) for admission into various academic programmes is scheduled to take place from 6th to 8th of july 2009. All candidates who registered the school as their choice are to pick the Nnamdi Azikiwe University post ume/post jamb forms which are now on sale.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University has scheduled its 2008/2009 Post UME screening exercise, for candidates who chose the University as First choice. The date are outlined below. Candidates who may not have made the Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) first choice but who wish to considered for admission into degree programmes of Enugu State College of Education {Technical}, which is an affiliate institution of University, may also apply.
1. SCREENING EXERCISE DATES:
Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th July 2009
Monday 6th July 2009
Faculty AND Venue
a) Arts – Central Utility Hall
b) Education – Multipurpose Hall
c) Engineering -Management Science
e) Environmental Sciences -Environmental Science (Annex)
e) Law – Faculty of law, faculty of social sciences, Rufai Garba Square, Auditorium
Tuesday 7th July 2009
Faculty & Venue
a) Basic Medical Sciences -Central Utility Building
b) Health Science & Technology – Central Utility Building
c) Medicine – Faculty of law, faculty of social sciences, Rufai Garba Square, Auditorium
d. Natural Sciences -faculty of management Sciences
Wednesday 8th July 2009
Faculty & Venue
a. Business Administration & Accountancy – Faculty of Management Science
b. Banking Finance, Cooperative Economics, Marketing, Public Administration – Will sit at Faculty of Arts & Multipurpose Hall
Social Sciences:
a) Economics & Mass Communication – Faculty of law auditorium, Faculty of Social Sciences, Rufai Garba Square
b) Political Science, Psychology & Sociology -Central Utility Building & Faculty of Environmental Science
2। ELIGIBILITY
i. Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) Candidates for post ume/post jamb must have made Nnamdi Azikiwe University their First Choice
ii. However candidates who did not make the first choice but wish to be considered for the degree awarding programmes of the Enugu State College of Education {Technical} are eligible to apply.
iii. The general cut-off marks is 200 except for Faculties/ Departments indicated below.
Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) Faculties with UME cut-off marks of 200
Basic Medical Sciences
Environmental Sciences
Health Sciences ^ Technology
Law
Management Science
Medicine
Natural Sciences
Phaemaceutical Sciences
Social Sciences
Department of English [in Faculty of Arts]Faculties with UME cut-off score of 180
Arts [except Department of English], Education
5) RESTRICTIONS
i) No cell phones shall be allowed be allowed in the Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) screening halls
ii) Only Bonafide Candidates shall be allowed access into the University
iii) Parents and Guardians are therefore strongly aadvised against attempting to enter
the University campus.
iv) Candidates for the post ume screening who did not register online shall not be admitted for the screening exercise.
please when will the direct entry students list is going to out. 07035797768,08059406150
obomatedarlington atyahoo.com.
Is d diploma form 4 unizik (law) still available. ?
Pls i will like to know why my post ume result is pending.08039158058.Jamb reg:92233771be
Pls i want unizik to give me my admission i am tired of writing ume & post ume, even when i scored the required cutoff mark i am not still offered admission,i am the one sponsoring my education. Jamb reg no: 92087031ei. Department: Anatomy
i scored 60 in my post ume exams, is it possible i gain admission to study biz ad.
my name is victor, my jamb reg no is 92283247JD. i scored 249 in ume and 60 in my post ume exams. pls am i not qualified to study biz admin? pls help
why is dat am always told payment detail not in d portal.reg no 92797855CE
i filled bio-chem in my 2nd choice,yet no admission
i am also bein told the same thing dat my payment details is not in d portal and i will like 2 kno y?????
pls i scored 246 in jamb and 50 in my post-ume examination. i was told in my admission statues that my result is pending. Pls what is the problem.
please how do i get to see the DE admission list. thanks.
I BOUGHT THE DIPLOMA FORM ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT AND I DONT KNOW IF THE ADMISSION LIST IS OUT I AM CONFUSE PLS ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE FORM SHOULD CALLOR TEXT ME ON 08077417514
wen is pre_science list coming out….wen are they starting lectures..for 2010/2011 Academic session…..pls tell me
i want to know the cutoff mark accountancy administration in unizik 2010
Plz i want to know, if unizik will write post ume dis year, plz if so alert me on 08034196439 and when is pre-science form going to be out?
i will like to know weather unizik is going to hold a post ume exam in the 2010/2011 sesion for student who fill their institution as a first choice.
CHINONSO Please i want to known if there will be post UME exam this sesion 2010/2011 for student that take UNIZIK as their first choice. Plz reply me [email protected]
thanks.
pls what is the cutoff mark for this year utme, pls reply me [email protected] thanks
is there any post jamb this year,if yes when is going to start. pls reply [email protected]
what is pharmacy cut off mark. reply 08072217078 or [email protected]
i want to know the cutoff in accountancy administration
pls help
I OBELEAGU NDUBUISI want to know the day purchasing of unizik post utme form will commence.PLEASE REPLY ME.
OMG!I Scored 199 in my utme can i still be considered??(public admin is my course)!
I cannot find ma result ,wat kin of skool is these dem it ,am in okada i.u.o if u are intreasted call 08064487099
Pls i scored 170 in utme 2010/2011 am i qualified to write the postjamb for banking and finance pls let me know
I scored 201 in my utme am i quarlified for medicine&surgery 2ndly is post ume going to hold for 2010/2011 candidate if yes pls contact me on the date 08131550661
Pls. I want whether there is post ume this year 2010, and the cut off mark.
All i know is that cutoff for university is 180
1 scored 260 in jamb,wana knw unizik’s cutoff 4 mass comm.
Can some1help me? Dis is my reg number05268331ja n my tell 08062768470 my result is been withheld reason: wide spread cheating is there stil hope for me [email protected]}
Is there going to be post utme this year.if yes when will registration start
will there be post ume this year? what is the cutoff mark 4 history/internatinal relation? pls send the answer 2 [email protected] or kall 08137434289
pls i want to know the cut of mark of post UME.
Pls would like to if there would be post ume this year? if yes what is the cutoff
The general cut off mark 4 unizik is 200 except 4 some few edu course which is 180. There is likely to be post utme screening this year in first week of july and registration commences in june. For more info call me on 07065179146
Is there post-ume this year and wat is jamb’s cut-off mark.Reply on [email protected]
Pls,i want to know the minimun cutoff mark for nnamdi azikiwe university and if there is going to be postume exams for 2010 /2011 session.Alert me if any info @07089748577
I sat for the last jamb and scored 257,I would like to know the cutoff mark mark for civil law and also if there will be post ume this year.thanks.
Pls, I wud like 2 know when u will hold ur aptitude test for 2010 students lookin 4 admission, I scored 228 in my jamb,ad i wanna know if its possible 2 enta medcine wit it.Please help me out.Hearty Cheers UNIZIK!!
Good day,pls i want to know the cut-off mark for Unizik Environmental(Architecture)2010. i scored 229 in my jamb. And if there will be post-jamb? Pls help me with any latest information/news.please help us this year by admitting us into your school,THANKS!
I don’t know when unizik will register for post ume, if anyone know he/she should help me text or call 08132151824 to inform me THANKS
I don’t know when unizik will start registration for post ume, If anyone know he/she should help me text or call 08132151824 to inform me pls.
PLS I WANT TO KNOW THE CUT-OFF MARK FOR ACCOUNTING ANG PUBLIC RELATION AT UNIZIK.
PLS I WANT TO THE PRICE OF POST UTME FORM AT UNIZIK
pls is their going to be post ume this year,due to change in matriculation.pls i am too old,and will like 2 be admited this year pls halp me.i am IGWE ELIJAH by name. my ume result this year is 239 pls .07035429638.
PLEASE, I would REALLY like to know if UNIZIK would be conducting POST JAMB exams this year,the date of the exams,as well as the date of the close of
registration for the POST UTME exams (if any). Thank u. (You can contact me on 07030549500 or [email protected]
All prospective students for admissions in 2010/2011 academic sessions are here by informed that the school senate is yet to finalize on when there will be post ume and the required JAMB/UTME cut off for respective faculties & departments. For futher information keep in touch 07065096563.
Please I want know your cut-off mark for direct entry for architecture
i will like to know the cutoff mark for business administration and if there is going to be post jamb for 2010/2011 secsion. pls contact me on 08065943016 or 07036502492.
I wnt 2 knw d cut off mark of unizik for dis yr utme 2010/11 session & when is pume coming up if they wil be writing. Thnks i wil be waiting 4 ur reply.
pls sir , i want to no the cut-off mark of unizik this year wheather is going to be the same thing with last year . sir this year science result is very poor try and consider science student starting from 180 up. thanks.
I need the information about unizik cut off mark whether they will be taking postume , if they will,I want to know the date and the time and venue thanks
SIR I REALLY WANT 2 KNOW IF I CAN GO ON WITH THE REGISTRATION 4 THE POST UME BECOS I CHOSE UNIZIK AS MY SECOND CHOICE
There has been no information from the V.C about this years’ PUME. UNIZIK has joined ASUU and is more likely to conduct PUME by JULY. Just keep your fingers crossed n get a copy of their past questions 4rm major bookshops in Temporary site of UNIZIK
for further information get me on [email protected] or 08037591303
pls i wnt u to inform me wen the post jamb will be on where and hw to buy the form.chioma from lagos.
Pls sir,i want 2 d specific date 4 post utme
Good day Sir,pls i wat to know the actual day the admission will start,and sir i wat to also inform you that my cut-off mark is not upto 180 is only 170 and i wat you to consider me because i really wat to go to unzik that is why i put it as my first choice pls i need ur reply.
please to get adimission this year
pls when will the post ume be coming up so one can have a specific date and stop listen to fake rumor & gist making waves,pls i cant wait to be admited into the unizik
Where can i get d pastquestion-when is d date fixed.help me pls
sir, please i would like to know the date for the 2010 screening exercise
Pls Sir, i want to know when this 2010 adimission pume will be out.
My cousin, OHANUSI, MELFORD MADU wrote the last UTME, scored 240 and wish to know if the admission list for 2010/2011 academic session has been released. I wish to study Medicine and Surgery and chose Nnamdi Azikiwe University as my first choice.
I will be so grateful if I get a quick reply on this issue.
pls i need to know when the2010 admission pume will be out
pls i want no when admission list for 2010 wil be out. pls any information reach me with dis no 07062478802. or [email protected]. thanks.
I cant believe that unizik is planning to write postume examination after what federal government has said.please pity for us VC and cancel the postume.IFEANYI NWAKAEZE.(AGULERI).
sir’we all are not ok is dere pume if dere is not is ok and fine 07067350516
i want to know when unizik post ume will commence
please i want to be know if there will be postume in unizik for the year 2010/2011
pls i wnt 2 knw is dere any details on post ume in unizik dis year 2010/2011 pls say sometin.
Pls all i need is da date 4 pume pls any information call me on 08137811040.
Pls Sir,I will like to know whether the form for direct entry is out and where i can get the form
if u make unizik ur first chioce, and u score 200 and above prepare 4post utme b/c a must that we will take it.
pls call this num 4more info. about unizik 08066358170.
Gud day sir,pls i want 2 know if we wil seat 4 JAMB screening exercise dis yr(2010).If we will,pls contact me on 08060376646.
Good day sir,i want to know when the POSTUME will be coming up.please contact me on 08084276474 or 07065197677.thanks.
pls. what is the cut off mark… pls i need to kno… for more preparation.. thanks
Good day sir,i want to know when POSTUME will be coming up,the date and venue.please contact me on,07065363501
Good day sir,i want to know when POSTUME will be coming up,the date and venue.please i need to know for more preperation.contact me on,07065363501
If u know u made unizik u’re first choice,better start now to study u’re past questions.PLS DON’T Divulge this:(putme 4 unizik comes up second week of july)
I want to know when the post ume of unizik would be taken.
when is the 2010/2011 post ume exam to be taken.
when is unizik going to start thier screening exercise for this year cos am confused.
Hi love, Pls when is the post ume screening excercise coming up? Contact me on 07033239979. Thanks.
Please the start for the admission please someone content me true my email [email protected]
pls,i want to know if the pstume is out for unizik,when is it going to hold and when the form is out .pls anybody with useful information shuld contact me on my cell phne 07036431310. i will be grateful for ur assitance and i will be willing to contribute my quota on the issue.thanks.
sir, i want to know if your institution will be conducting this years post Ume & what is the cut off mark civil engineering dept. what possibilty are there for any one that chose unizik for his /her first and second choice?
my name is rinde taiwo tunde 4rm oyo state,i applied unizik as my first and second choice,and my jamb score is 181 and i heard is 200.right now i’m so confussed i don’t know what to do.and am so desperate to go to school this year after 3yrs of staying at home.my email ad [email protected] thanks
please i want to know or i would love to be informed when Enugu State post UME form will be out, and the date of the exam for the 2010/2011 session.
thank.
I would love to be informed when ESUT , Abuja and IMT will be writing the post UME for the 2010/2011 session. thanks….
I would like to be alerted when unizik post ume test will begin
good sir i what to know if there post utme this year 2010
PLS, SIR I want to know whether there would be POST-UME this year 2010, if yes please kindly alert me on the time the scratch card is to be sold, the place is to be bought and also the time is to be taken. pls, it is my hope this year because it is my first and second choice so i won,t bear to miss it.
Thanks 4 your anticipated assistance.
PLS SIR KEEP ME IN TOUCH IF THE POST UME TEST IS FIXED I’LL BE GRATEFUL.
alert me when the date for the post ume is released
pls,i want to know the date for unizik post ume,thank you.
dear Sir plz kindly alert me when the date of post ume will be coming up
my phone no: 08068600570.
WHEN IS 2010/2011 POST JAMB EXAMS TAKE PLACE IF THERE WILL BE ANY.
i heard they will start selling it by
tuesday so get ready .
when will d form/scrach card be out 4 d 2010/2011 be out?
Hi chioma who told u dat d re startin on tuesday.i mean unizik
@chisom my uncles”s company handles der student portal website so he told me they will start selling it by latest thursday dis week.the amount i dnt knw cos he”s helpin me to get it ndfill the form.
Pls wen they stop sellin d form/card 4 post ume in unizik, how much is d card.
Pls dis is my nuba,08132874518 or 08080288411,email,[email protected] pls contact me, b4 it’s 2oo late.
hi! please when is the date of the post jamb going to be? can i buy it from any bank around me or do i need to go to the school before i get it because am far away from the school now. please reply me before it is too late.
D post ume 4 unizik,starts on d 19 of july,u hv 2 buy d card 4rm d schol,dey dont accept 2nd choice.
Pls i want 2 no when DE admission ll b taking place
pls i want to know when the post ume entry will end contact me on this number o07030423596
or mail me at [email protected]
It ends on d 16 of july,exams start on d 19 july.call me 4 more information,[email protected]
pls i want 2 know if they accept awaiting result pls call me on 07033681450.
Dey dont accept it
u can purchase the card in any spring bank.i got mine dere
Chioma wh0 told u,anyway,FUTO form is out 4 just 1500,go get urs cal me 4 more information on [email protected],08080288411or08132874518
Want 2 know if d DE student re to take part in the screening exams.
Chioma plz wen is social science exams takin place,is it 20 or 21 july.call me 08080288411,08132874518
I wish i will finally enter the campus,and see u uche iwuji.dis is my num 08181314498
@uche just go to the studentportalcampus.com u will see the timestable for the exam.
the post ume result is out. go check urs.
what is the cutoff mark?
please can you kindly give info on the cut-off mark for political science students i had 265/51 rspctively.
pls when wil direct-entry names be out
Pls house somebody should pls say something about direct entry.
pls when will the direct entry screening commence
why is d post ume list saying pending,any body with right informaion should call,08074441498.4 philosophy
pls what is d cut off mark 4 medicine nd surgery cos i had 245/41.is admission sure 4 me?
my jamb score was 264 and my post ume score was 60,i choose philosophy.i was not given admission
what is cut-off mark for law students
i scored 234in jamb, 57 in post ume what’s my stand
i scored 211 in jamb and 58 in post ume was my stand
Are there no special chances to catchment areas.
Wen wl DE screning txt cmin up?
Congrats to all the newly admitted students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.Please bear in mind that you are required to buy an acceptance form from any of the school banks for #16,500. After buying this pin log on to http://www.unizikcampusportal.com and fill the online bio-data clearance form which you will print after filling it.Proceed to the school’s admissions unit for your physical clearance.Note that acceptance of the admission should be done on or before 20th of september 2010.For more info on this or incase of any problem of whatsoever, just call Victor on
07068910108.
when will pre-science admission start ?
When will pre-science form end
hi, pls I passed but I’m expecting results frm u. i would be very grateful
Good day please i took my post ume exam last year 2009. Post ume, and my result was withhelp. Which keep me so strandedly. In my jamb i got 205.
Pls call me on this no 08033508096 when de list is out.thanks and God bless
pls when will pre-science for 2010/2011 state when will there name be listed pls call me or email me with this 08065339180 email [email protected]
Lord God help me! Unizik help me! Plis i dont want to stay more 7years at home without admission plis! I score 52 at my post exam, my name is not out, neither second batch out, somebody should hear my cry befor i die, i am tire of writing jambs. Jesus help me! i apply in, for Computer science. I need help sir/madam: [email protected]
NOTA DEL ADMINISTRADOR: Tu comentario ha sido transformado a minusculas. Desactiva el Bloqueo de Mayusculas cuando escribas en esta bitacora, por favor.
Plz when unizik’s post ume for 2011/2012 takd place because i have loosed hope for 2010/2011. we shall keep on trying 07030280501 is my number
oooooooh God! dis English again. Please som1 should help me, i really want to start scool dis year but i havent gotten my English only English. I jus checked mi waec no/dec2010 and is also d7and d 2011 may/june registration has closed, is dere any way i can enter scool dis 2011 then later i can re-write waec nov/dec again and submit. Please i need i need answers.
am applying for political science.
Demn! GOD condemn it! Wat u guys still doing here, i hate this school i hate dis portal i know hate everything concerning unizik, how long unizik we continue to fustrate poor citizen like me, i am tired i am fade up to continue searching admission in a certain school for 6yrs yet no result. Does it main poor men children can go school, i wrote utme computer science 1st choice, find and apply art 2nd choice, score52 jamb218 yet unizik didn’t admitt me cuz i have no money for bribe, why my friend who score 50 was admitted into engineering after paying bribe. Unizik is an opio a bribe centre, my mate are in school i am at home. Unizik couse it, thank u unizik thank u d admission officer lectural God go punish ena.
pls i want to know the passmark of pharmacy (jamb)
Pls unizik i hav been at home 4 gud 5 years ,no adm but i pray God wil dis year.Unizik pls help me.
i wil lyke 2 knw if unizik hv releasd thie last barg,08066353468
oooooooh God! dis English again. Please som1 should help me, i really want to start scool dis year but i havent gotten my English only English. I jus checked mi waec no/dec2010 and is also d7and d 2011 may/june registration has closed, is dere any way i can enter scool dis 2011 then later i can re-write waec nov/dec again and submit. Please i need i need answers.
am applying for political science..
pls when d 2011\2012 ume form is out pls notify me,or call 08034197077
I am applying for buss adm.
Pls will u pple grant me admission cos i have been looking for it for d past 7years.
Unizik no f**k me up this year. I beg u in the name of God.
Please any jamb runs alert me i need to score up to 250 this year
pls i beg the vice chancellor/management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University to please pardon all the Nigerian students who posted in this great school including myself please we all wish to go to school and it lies in your hands to get it lets never allow bribery and corruption invade in our endeavours please Nigerian students wish to go to school.
LONG LIVE UNIZIK
THANKS
Pls,i want to know the date and time for screening exam.
I would like to study from this university but am in ugandacan iget access to it without any inconviniences
Please someone should tell me how many years they study applied microbiology and brewin and its cut off mark thanks
pls wen d 2011/2012 post ume form is out pls contact me 08037733298 or [email protected]. I knw my God will not fail me…LONG LEAVE UNIZIK MY HOME LAND.
I applied med.surg for unizik,hope it will come to pass….is it true that if u dnt have money or somebody dat u knw,u will nt be admittd…is it trueeee?reply.
Please som1 should help me, i really want to start scool dis year but i havent gotten my English only English. I checked mi waec no/dec2010 and is also d7and d 2011 may/june registration has closed, is dere any way i can enter scool dis 2011 then later i can re-write waec nov/dec again and submit. Please i need i need answers.
am applying for political science.
pls unizik dis year 2011/2012 is my year of sucess
pls am DE student, pls i want to wen unizik wl b conductin their screening exercise 4 DE student, pls o. U can reach me on dz 07037658127 or [email protected]
pls i want you to alert me for 2011 administration of new candidates.
pls i want to alert me for 2011/2012 adimission of new candidate. pis contact me 07060630755 or [email protected]
this year 2011 is my year of sucess for my adimission in unizik awka longlive our v.c longlive my future school to be unizik tanks and god bless u all in jesus Amen.
Amen
pls.i will like to get info on UNIZIK
post utme exam.e.g application date,exam date,etc
.
Greetings to my fellow academic pursuits in UNIZIK.Please i would like to be informed on the date of UNIZIK POST UME EXAMINATION.Here is my number 07035178769 OR Email me [email protected] and God bless….
Please i would like to be informed on the of UNIZIK POST UME EXAM.Here ismy number 07035178769.Thanks
i want to know the date for 2011/2012 post ume date.
pls send me an alert to to 08035769422 or [email protected]
WHEN PROF I.O WAS UNIZIK VC, HE SAID THAT EDUCATION IS NOT FOR THE PAUPER. ANY PARENTS THAT CAN NOT AFFORD #200,000 to #500,000 BRIBE FOR A CHILD INTO UNIZIK SHOULD FORGET UNIZIK. in 2004 my pal was rolled into medicine in unizik bcos d dad paid 500k bribe. this is somebody that scored 140 in jamb. while me that scored 269 in jamb could not be admitted bcos my late mum (widow) could not afford that. MAY GOD COME TO THE RESCUE OF POOR MAN IN THIS NATION.
pls. i want u to alert me on your post jamb date of UNIZIK for year 2011/2012 to this email address ([email protected]) or this phone number 07039001831.
Pls, u guys shld notify me when the post ume date is out.my no 07037925150
pls i want 2 know d cut off 4 medicine and d date 4 post ume
UNIZIk 2011%2012 poST UME FORM IS NOW ON SALE…. HURRY UP AND GET UR OWN COPY. BUT iF U CAN’T c*m AND GET IT. I WIL HELP U BUT WIT AN EXTRA CHARG OF #500 fOR MORE INFO..07032179246
Pls I want to know, what is the cut off mark for Law in UNIZIK? and how much is the post UME form? Thanks ( my contact: 08038902627, [email protected])
Gud day ,i hav d faith dat dis wud be my last jamb and post ume amen .unizik pls help me ,and i will like 2 know d time 4 d post ume exam and the time when d form wud be out my no 08065232550 pls cal or tex thanx, pls unizik i need my admission dis year God pls help me amen.
Monday is the date for the sales for unizik post ume…18~07~2011
please i want 2 know the cut off mark for med. lab. science.
Date 4 UNIZIK POST UTME
pls n pls will there b screening exam 4 those who apply 4 admissn via direct entry? the date n time?
is the post ume form really on sale now?
wen is d post ume 4 uni
zik
no tessy it nt they will advertise on newspapaz
pls, how much is post ume form of unizik? and when is the exam coming up? pls alart me on 07090696299.
pls i want to know when unizik post ume will be sold.
pls be mindful.as at friday22/7/11,no info from any of d banks inside d skul.we pray they start sellin 2day being monday 25/7/11.pls note dat unizik does not give admiss 2 those wu chose d skul as their 2nd choice.u can reach me for more info n update on 08021254968.
How much is the form?
hi, pls do any body know the cut-of mark in elect-elect
#1000
it will be on sale 2morow 30th of july and ends 4th of august. the exam is 5th and 6th. price 1000 naira.
Is 48 allowed for any course?>anybody
I may nt really av anibody in d skul(lect….) or all resources(mon…..) it requires jst to gain d admi……… But i know i av God who happens to be the head/overall of unizik and he’s gonna hlp me process my admission i trust him cos with him all things are possible.
pls i will like to know how possible is it to check my pass results online, cant remember my password but my reg no is 2003544683, department ( pure and industrial chmistry) yrs of study 2003 to 2007. pls reply me if possible on my e-mail [email protected] or by sms @ +22371146505. Thanks
when will admission list for 2011/2012 be out
pls can someone help me, i just want 2 know the post ume cut of mark of business edu 2011/2012 section
The admission list we be out next week the board we have meeting dis week to decide the cutoff mark
its true that the first list for admission into unizik 2011/2012 session is out but clearance and registration have been suspended due to a recent increase in school fees. the school was supposed to resume on the 3rd of october but has postponed it to 24th. The fee was increased from a previous #35000 to #76000 which is a 56.947% increase. the school and SUG are seeing to this situation. those that have confirmed their admission should be patient. further information would be given if there is any
i always hope that the day i was born they is always a hope, plz sir/ma i pray that God hears me out in my tears which pull day after day, i scored 76 at my post ume and 226 in my jamb result but still yet i can’t scroll to my list of admission.plz people hear me out in my cry. just a little boy who is hacking to his future.but one thing i know in life is that with God all is fulfilled.Amen.
plz,whatz the cut-off mark for mass-communication in unizik,awka…yr 2012/2013
Pls i scored 181 in the ume exam 2014 and i did not cheat. I want to know if i can sit for post jamb.my course is phermercy.
Pls. I am interested in 2014/2015 Direct Entry admissions; is the list possibly going to come out this year? I’m so anxious about that. could you help with the information?
