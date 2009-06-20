UNIZIK ADMISSION LIST: NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY (UNIZIK) POST UME/POST JAMB SCREENING DETAILS

From Naijaloft

Unizik has released the admission list for the 2009/2010 session

NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY (UNIZIK) POST UME

The 2009 /2010 post ume/post jamb screening exercise of Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) for admission into various academic programmes is scheduled to take place from 6th to 8th of july 2009. All candidates who registered the school as their choice are to pick the Nnamdi Azikiwe University post ume/post jamb forms which are now on sale.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University has scheduled its 2008/2009 Post UME screening exercise, for candidates who chose the University as First choice. The date are outlined below. Candidates who may not have made the Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) first choice but who wish to considered for admission into degree programmes of Enugu State College of Education {Technical}, which is an affiliate institution of University, may also apply.

1. SCREENING EXERCISE DATES:

Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th July 2009

Monday 6th July 2009

Faculty AND Venue

a) Arts – Central Utility Hall

b) Education – Multipurpose Hall

c) Engineering -Management Science

e) Environmental Sciences -Environmental Science (Annex)

e) Law – Faculty of law, faculty of social sciences, Rufai Garba Square, Auditorium

Tuesday 7th July 2009

Faculty & Venue

a) Basic Medical Sciences -Central Utility Building

b) Health Science & Technology – Central Utility Building

c) Medicine – Faculty of law, faculty of social sciences, Rufai Garba Square, Auditorium

d. Natural Sciences -faculty of management Sciences

Wednesday 8th July 2009

Faculty & Venue

a. Business Administration & Accountancy – Faculty of Management Science

b. Banking Finance, Cooperative Economics, Marketing, Public Administration – Will sit at Faculty of Arts & Multipurpose Hall

Social Sciences:

a) Economics & Mass Communication – Faculty of law auditorium, Faculty of Social Sciences, Rufai Garba Square

b) Political Science, Psychology & Sociology -Central Utility Building & Faculty of Environmental Science

2। ELIGIBILITY

i. Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) Candidates for post ume/post jamb must have made Nnamdi Azikiwe University their First Choice

ii. However candidates who did not make the first choice but wish to be considered for the degree awarding programmes of the Enugu State College of Education {Technical} are eligible to apply.

iii. The general cut-off marks is 200 except for Faculties/ Departments indicated below.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) Faculties with UME cut-off marks of 200

Basic Medical Sciences

Environmental Sciences

Health Sciences ^ Technology

Law

Management Science

Medicine

Natural Sciences

Phaemaceutical Sciences

Social Sciences

Department of English [in Faculty of Arts]Faculties with UME cut-off score of 180

Arts [except Department of English], Education

5) RESTRICTIONS

i) No cell phones shall be allowed be allowed in the Nnamdi Azikiwe University,Awka (unizik) screening halls

ii) Only Bonafide Candidates shall be allowed access into the University

iii) Parents and Guardians are therefore strongly aadvised against attempting to enter

the University campus.

iv) Candidates for the post ume screening who did not register online shall not be admitted for the screening exercise.

