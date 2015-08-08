Monday , 26 December 2016
Study in the UK

Meet Nigerian Yahoo Boy Who Makes N100M Every 6 Months (photo)

Jo Daniel August 8, 2015

Conman posed as US general to defraud British women of £300,000

3

A fraudster who posed as an American general serving in Afghanistan conned two women out of more than £300,000 in just six months in what detectives believe was a multi-million-pound global scam.

The conman used images of real-life US soldiers to befriend the women over Skype saying he wanted to move to the UK to marry them.

He posed as “General James Krulak” and “General James Raul” and persuaded them to help transfer his $8.5 million (£5.4 million) retirement fund — a “box of treasure” from a family in Afghanistan.

Today Scotland Yard issued an appeal, saying it has identified two other possible victims of the fraudster but fears there may be many more women who have lost money.

Detectives from the Yard’s new FALCON cyber crime unit say they have uncovered evidence the con was part of a “sophisticated global network” preying on vulnerable women.

Nigerian national Robinson Agbonifoayetan, 32, of Welling, is facing jail after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation at Isleworth crown court.

The court heard how the British victim, in her sixties and living in Ealing, was befriended by a man she believed to be a US general after he contacted her out of the blue on Skype.

The man insisted on speaking to her several times a day, paying her countless compliments and confiding in her about tragic family events, like his parents and sister dying in a car crash.
Within days he talked of marrying her and introduced the idea of a box containing $8.5million, which he said he had been given by a family after he saved their lives serving in Afghanistan.

She also agreed to meet an delivery agent at a rail station who produced a United Nations diplomatic ID card bearing the name Christopher Williams, saying he came from St Lucia — though the card bore the flag of Belgium. Police say this was actually Agbonifoayetan, who was also the fake US general on Skype.

The victim used up her life savings, pawned jewellery, sold her car and took out loans to pay the spiralling costs before finally becoming suspicious and going to the police.

Detectives arrested Agbonifoayetan at Heathrow airport on December 17 2014, as he tried to leave the country on a flight to Nigeria.

When police raided his family home in Welling they found a receipt book with details of a second victim in Devon. The woman, in her fifties, was sold a similar story by a “General James Raul” and handed over £22,000.

Detectives are now seeking a compensation order to help the victims recoup some of the cash, which was sent to Ghana and Nigeria.

Detective Constable Nick Curtis, who led the inquiry, said: “We are coming across a number of cases of romance fraud. I urge anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to report it to police now.”

 

Source: http://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/conman-posed-as-us-general-to-defraud-british-women-of-300000-10439955.html

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

5

$2bn arms scam: Buhari’s ally, Isa, returns N170m to FG

A close friend of President Muhammadu Buhari and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Brig.Gen. …

49 comments

  1. ishola olayiwola
    November 13, 2015 at 7:48 pm

    am a gentle boy

    Reply
  2. Abiodun Ismail
    January 23, 2016 at 8:16 am

    First Impression Print’s, is a company in Lagos Nigeria with a big name. We do all kinds of printing services in nigeria.
    Quality Service At a very Affordable Prices, Designed “Around Your Ideas, Just For Nigerians.
    Some of what our shop prints is
    Roll up banner, Billboard Banners, Booklets,Brochures,Business cards,Quality Magazine, Calendars, Quality Diary,Catalogs, Carbonless Forms, Souvenirs like jotter paper carrier bag Door Hangers, Envelopes,File Folders, Flyers, reading book, Fold-over Business Cards, Greeting Cards, Hang Tags, Invoices, Letterhead, Bottle Labels, Block-note Pads, Postcards, Posters, Presentation Folders,Wedding Invitation,Customized Shirt sowing and polo, Rubber stamps, company seal, Monograms and heat-transfer, and General Printing Much Much More.

    Reply
  3. James
    February 20, 2016 at 10:40 am

    I want to be member of yahoo boys association

    Reply
  4. Don dav
    February 29, 2016 at 11:37 pm

    Plz help me i wnt 2 be a yahoo boy

    Reply
  5. Ibrahim umar
    March 10, 2016 at 11:52 pm

    Google

    Reply
  6. Ajayi Opeyemi
    March 12, 2016 at 4:17 am

    I want b a yahoo guy pls

    Reply
  7. Wattkeys
    March 26, 2016 at 2:39 pm

    just want to be rich

    Reply
  8. lokomotive
    March 28, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    i want to do yahoo

    Reply
  9. afod
    April 26, 2016 at 9:16 am

    pls ikoko I need ur help by me doing yahoo

    Reply
  10. streetboy
    May 23, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    am looking up 2 u guys. help me out, I want to be part of u.

    Reply
  11. zaraww
    May 24, 2016 at 11:19 am

    Pls I need to be rich in any condition

    Reply
  12. Paris
    May 27, 2016 at 11:04 pm

    I want to join the yahoo boys

    Reply
  13. Onis
    June 15, 2016 at 8:25 pm

    Love you guy

    Reply
  14. Tobinio
    June 17, 2016 at 3:49 am

    I want to learn and gain from yahoo.com

    Reply
  15. donmark
    June 22, 2016 at 3:40 am

    am don from nigeria but am leaving in senegal i really neeed to mark money i need contact here in this site
    i really need yahoo plus i need that money pls

    Reply
  16. matthew
    July 13, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    I want to become yahoo guy.

    Reply
  17. larwarl khordry
    July 15, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    i mean to be a yahoo boy

    Reply
  18. Da silva
    July 16, 2016 at 1:06 am

    Pls I wanna be part of the yahoo boys group pls help urgently

    Reply
  19. olamilekan
    July 22, 2016 at 7:25 am

    Hello boss of bosses….I really nid dis money.wana belong in dis game.pls I nid hlp

    Reply
  20. tony desmond
    July 25, 2016 at 11:38 pm

    Have suffered a lot pls I need help

    Reply
  21. ukok
    July 27, 2016 at 3:33 pm

    I need your help, suffer is not suit to express the hardship that is in this place call Nigeria. it is the wickedness of the rich politician commoners. the Bible says money answereth all things. pls boss pass boss help me.

    Reply
  22. silas ike
    July 28, 2016 at 10:40 pm

    I want to be Yahoo boy weda yplus I need help best regard SILAS

    Reply
  23. kush
    August 2, 2016 at 5:11 am

    dnt regret wot yhu ar saying oooo buh tink ham well sha unless yhu wnt to go to jail

    Reply
  24. Christian
    August 28, 2016 at 9:15 am

    i want to b one u guy.

    Reply
  25. john ozoemeh
    August 29, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    yahoo com

    Reply
  26. oluwamoney
    September 2, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Nigga’s its not all easy though. Its a risk game.Buh if u realli wana belong 2 d game contact me. JAH BLESS

    Reply
  27. john
    September 30, 2016 at 1:30 am

    am still a young boy strugling in the street pls help me and show me d way guys

    Reply
  28. AB tonad
    October 2, 2016 at 3:29 am

    I want to become Y Y here is my contact: 07035080838

    Reply
  29. ijoba dollars sing
    October 2, 2016 at 5:40 am

    Add me up on hangout or you email me so that we can talk more better okay

    Reply
  30. Babalola Olushola
    October 3, 2016 at 10:36 am

    please add me to your mail

    Reply
  31. george
    October 10, 2016 at 11:20 am

    Mail me if u are ready to be.yahoo plus no jokes serious duds only plz

    Reply
  32. Ridwan
    October 12, 2016 at 2:29 pm

    Please i wish to know how to yahoo

    Reply
  33. kellking
    October 13, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    Am ready to do anything t b a confirm GBoy so add me up, i think i knw what it takes and am ready til when wil this surffring end

    Reply
  34. joe
    October 18, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    I need about yahoo stuff

    Reply
  35. lucky
    November 3, 2016 at 7:28 am

    Add me up george lets chart

    Reply
  36. Akonbaba
    November 12, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Pls i need your hels all boss of life,up G-boys.

    Reply
  37. etz deji da bigsmith
    November 14, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    am also searching for who can help me out,just wana make money whatapp me 09075076864

    Reply
  38. jehosh ben
    November 29, 2016 at 6:41 am

    Them no see government wey dey embezzle people money To Arrest na boys wey dey do Yahoo them dey find wen crime full naija…. Mtcheewww
    They finish school you pple didn’t give them job if they go and steal tomatoes now una go burn them Alive

    Reply
  39. tobiloba
    December 7, 2016 at 6:15 pm

    am looking up to u niggars i wanna be part of u guys

    Reply
  40. jandom
    December 8, 2016 at 10:54 pm

    I want to be among of you guys pleas add me on facebook so that we can talk better thanks guys

    Reply
    • charles
      December 26, 2016 at 7:09 pm

      guys, i have nothing much to say about this, pls guys , make you people consider me and and add me, pls help, i really need it, thanks for considering me

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946