Meet Nigerian Yahoo Boy Who Makes N100M Every 6 Months (photo)

Conman posed as US general to defraud British women of £300,000
A fraudster who posed as an American general serving in Afghanistan conned two women out of more than £300,000 in just six months in what detectives believe was a multi-million-pound global scam.
The conman used images of real-life US soldiers to befriend the women over Skype saying he wanted to move to the UK to marry them.
He posed as “General James Krulak” and “General James Raul” and persuaded them to help transfer his $8.5 million (£5.4 million) retirement fund — a “box of treasure” from a family in Afghanistan.
Today Scotland Yard issued an appeal, saying it has identified two other possible victims of the fraudster but fears there may be many more women who have lost money.
Detectives from the Yard’s new FALCON cyber crime unit say they have uncovered evidence the con was part of a “sophisticated global network” preying on vulnerable women.
Nigerian national Robinson Agbonifoayetan, 32, of Welling, is facing jail after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation at Isleworth crown court.
The court heard how the British victim, in her sixties and living in Ealing, was befriended by a man she believed to be a US general after he contacted her out of the blue on Skype.
The man insisted on speaking to her several times a day, paying her countless compliments and confiding in her about tragic family events, like his parents and sister dying in a car crash.
Within days he talked of marrying her and introduced the idea of a box containing $8.5million, which he said he had been given by a family after he saved their lives serving in Afghanistan.
She also agreed to meet an delivery agent at a rail station who produced a United Nations diplomatic ID card bearing the name Christopher Williams, saying he came from St Lucia — though the card bore the flag of Belgium. Police say this was actually Agbonifoayetan, who was also the fake US general on Skype.
The victim used up her life savings, pawned jewellery, sold her car and took out loans to pay the spiralling costs before finally becoming suspicious and going to the police.
Detectives arrested Agbonifoayetan at Heathrow airport on December 17 2014, as he tried to leave the country on a flight to Nigeria.
When police raided his family home in Welling they found a receipt book with details of a second victim in Devon. The woman, in her fifties, was sold a similar story by a “General James Raul” and handed over £22,000.
Detectives are now seeking a compensation order to help the victims recoup some of the cash, which was sent to Ghana and Nigeria.
Detective Constable Nick Curtis, who led the inquiry, said: “We are coming across a number of cases of romance fraud. I urge anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to report it to police now.”
Source: http://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/conman-posed-as-us-general-to-defraud-british-women-of-300000-10439955.html
am a gentle boy
First Impression Print’s, is a company in Lagos Nigeria with a big name. We do all kinds of printing services in nigeria.
Quality Service At a very Affordable Prices, Designed “Around Your Ideas, Just For Nigerians.
Some of what our shop prints is
Roll up banner, Billboard Banners, Booklets,Brochures,Business cards,Quality Magazine, Calendars, Quality Diary,Catalogs, Carbonless Forms, Souvenirs like jotter paper carrier bag Door Hangers, Envelopes,File Folders, Flyers, reading book, Fold-over Business Cards, Greeting Cards, Hang Tags, Invoices, Letterhead, Bottle Labels, Block-note Pads, Postcards, Posters, Presentation Folders,Wedding Invitation,Customized Shirt sowing and polo, Rubber stamps, company seal, Monograms and heat-transfer, and General Printing Much Much More.
I want to be member of yahoo boys association
i rely like to be a yahoo boy
Plz help me i wnt 2 be a yahoo boy
I wanna join pls my guy
I want b a yahoo guy pls
just want to be rich
please help me i want to be rich. please help me
Pls help me I want to make money
i want to do yahoo
pls ikoko I need ur help by me doing yahoo
am looking up 2 u guys. help me out, I want to be part of u.
Pls I need to be rich in any condition
I want to join the yahoo boys
Love you guy
I want to learn and gain from yahoo.com
am don from nigeria but am leaving in senegal i really neeed to mark money i need contact here in this site
i really need yahoo plus i need that money pls
I want to become yahoo guy.
i mean to be a yahoo boy
Pls I wanna be part of the yahoo boys group pls help urgently
Hello boss of bosses….I really nid dis money.wana belong in dis game.pls I nid hlp
Have suffered a lot pls I need help
I need your help, suffer is not suit to express the hardship that is in this place call Nigeria. it is the wickedness of the rich politician commoners. the Bible says money answereth all things. pls boss pass boss help me.
I want to be Yahoo boy weda yplus I need help best regard SILAS
dnt regret wot yhu ar saying oooo buh tink ham well sha unless yhu wnt to go to jail
i want to b one u guy.
yahoo com
Nigga’s its not all easy though. Its a risk game.Buh if u realli wana belong 2 d game contact me. JAH BLESS
Boss really need your help 08063942948
Pls dis is my phone no wish to become rich 08144144087
am still a young boy strugling in the street pls help me and show me d way guys
I want to become Y Y here is my contact: 07035080838
Add me up on hangout or you email me so that we can talk more better okay
please add me to your mail
Mail me if u are ready to be.yahoo plus no jokes serious duds only plz
Add me bo
Please i wish to know how to yahoo
Am ready to do anything t b a confirm GBoy so add me up, i think i knw what it takes and am ready til when wil this surffring end
I need about yahoo stuff
Add me up george lets chart
Pls i need your hels all boss of life,up G-boys.
am also searching for who can help me out,just wana make money whatapp me 09075076864
Them no see government wey dey embezzle people money To Arrest na boys wey dey do Yahoo them dey find wen crime full naija…. Mtcheewww
They finish school you pple didn’t give them job if they go and steal tomatoes now una go burn them Alive
am looking up to u niggars i wanna be part of u guys
I want to be among of you guys pleas add me on facebook so that we can talk better thanks guys
guys, i have nothing much to say about this, pls guys , make you people consider me and and add me, pls help, i really need it, thanks for considering me