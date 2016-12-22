Thursday , 22 December 2016
Nigerian International Wins Top Goalscorer Award in Japan

Seyi Peters 4 hours ago

Former Nigerian international, Peter Utaka on Tuesday night won the Japanese Football League highest goalscorer award.

The 32-year-old forward who joined Japanese top side Sanfrecce Hiroshima on loan from Shimizu S-Pulse scored 19 goals in the League to emerge joint highest goal scorer.

 

He won the award together with Leandro of Vissel Kobe FC who also scored 19 goals.

With this award, Utaka, becomes the second African player to win the award in Japan after Patrick Mboma won it in 1997 after scoring 25 goals for Gamba Osaka.

Congrats to him….

