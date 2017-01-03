Wednesday , 11 January 2017
3 Superfoods that Reduce Stress

Feeling stressed? These superfoods will help you chill out.

1. Wild Blueberries

Loaded with vitamin C & powerful cancer-fighting compounds, blueberries can shake off your blues by helping reduce blood pressure during high periods of anxiety.

2. Garlic

In ancient Greece & Egypt, the wonder bulb was used to ward off illness and stress. Today, research shows garlic helps reduce heart disease, high blood pressure & other symptoms of stress.

3. Moringa

Loaded with protein, vitamins & amino acids, this plant is a circulatory stimulant, revitalizing you for what the day may bring.

