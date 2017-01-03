3 Superfoods that Reduce Stress

Feeling stressed? These superfoods will help you chill out.
1. Wild Blueberries
Loaded with vitamin C & powerful cancer-fighting compounds, blueberries can shake off your blues by helping reduce blood pressure during high periods of anxiety.
2. Garlic
In ancient Greece & Egypt, the wonder bulb was used to ward off illness and stress. Today, research shows garlic helps reduce heart disease, high blood pressure & other symptoms of stress.
3. Moringa
Loaded with protein, vitamins & amino acids, this plant is a circulatory stimulant, revitalizing you for what the day may bring.