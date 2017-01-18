France To Partner Nigeria On Artist Development

Denys Gauer, France Ambassador to Nigeria said on Tuesday , that France would partner with Nigeria to boost the work of art by providing the platform for young Nigeria artist at the international market.

Gauer said this at the fourth edition of the `Art of Friendship Exhibition’ organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, held at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion Abuja, in collaboration with Nigeria, China, Czech Republic and France.

The envoy said that the fourth edition gives them the opportunity to showcase a Nigerian artist of the French embassy young talent award of Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF).

“In Abuja the fourth edition of the art of friendship gives us the opportunity to showcase not a French artist,but a Nigerian artist to announce the French embassy young talent award launch at the tenth edition ,” he said.

Reports say LIMCAF held last October and that since its creation in 2006,France has always worked to promote the development of the LIMCAF every year.

“Our commitment takes many shapes both at the local and the national level.

“The Alliance Francise in Nigeria participate in the national dimension of the festival by organizing local competitions to identify imaging talent across the whole country.

“ The Institut Francais du Nigeria base in Abuja has been a strong partner for one decade, with this young talent award ,France want to go further , our aim is to boost young artist by showing,” he said.

According to him, the art world is made up of professionals, Ifeanyi Ugwu, is our first winner and we hope that this art of friendship exhibition would open new possibilities and opportunities.

“I am pleased to take part in this join initiative by celebrating the friendship of people and friendship of countries organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in partnership with the embassies of China, Czech Republic and France.

“The fourth edition to the national gallery of art, the art exhibition gathers all countries from three different continents, which are sharing art work as a common tool for mutual understanding.

“It is well know that France has a long tradition of intervention and support in the artistic world.

France is also open to patrons and an illustration of the strength and stability of the cooperation between Nigeria and France.

He said the 2017 exhibition would highlight the African continent in Paris, one of this will showcase two Nigerian artist based here in Abuja which have been selected to be part of a three month residency programme in Paris supported by the French Embassy here in Nigeria.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: