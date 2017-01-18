Manchester United and Arsenal Enter Race to Sign Wantaway West Ham Star, Dimitri Payet

Since his refusal to line up for West Ham following his pleas to leave London Stadium, Dimitri Payet has been targeted by multiple suitors, including Ligue 1 side Marseille and a possible move to the Chinese Super League.

However, current reports are saying that Manchester United and Arsenal are opening talks with the 29-year-old.

As reported in the Daily Star, via TeamTalk.com, both Arsenal and Manchester United have been monitoring the situation and have now made tentative enquiries to sign the French midfielder.

Despite Payet’s desire to leave West Ham, the London side is still refusing to let him leave quickly after already rejecting two bids for a potential Marseille return at £19.1m and £20m.

Co-chairman, Sullivan and David Gold refuse to be bullied into a quick sale stating they have no financial need to sell the 29-year-old.

Payet, who was once a fan favourite, has received no love from Hammers supporters since announcing that he will be refusing to play for the side last week.

In what has already been a frustrating season for both Dimitri Payet and Slaven Bilic’s men, the news of him wanting a January exit could put West Ham in an unwanted relegation battle.

Source: Ninetyminutessport

