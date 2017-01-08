Pastor Adeboye Predicts ‘Monster’ Disasters In 2017 – SEE DETAILS

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecy for 2017.

Mr. Adeboye released the prophecy at the church’s watchnight service shortly after midnight, January 1, at Redemption Camp, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES became aware of the prophecy on Saturday.

In the predictions, Mr. Adeboye said there would be at least 12 massive natural disasters in the world this year.

THE PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2017 IS SURPRISE

For Nigeria

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor. Surprise is a two edged sword

2. Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated

3. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin

For individuals

4. It will be a year of surprises

5. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

6. There will be quite a large number of weddings

7. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered

At the international scene

8. There will be surprises for many world governments

9. They are coming in twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks.

