Police Arrest Ali Modu Sheriff’s Media Aide

Inuwa Bwala, publisher of the National Trail Newspaper and media aide to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, was arrested on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

Eyewitnesses said police officers wearing Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) uniforms apprehended Mr. Bwala and his driver shortly after they arrived at the premises of the publisher’s office.

A SaharaReporters correspondent contacted the Abuja police to clarify the cause of Mr. Bwala’s arrest, but the police declined to comment.

Journalists, however, were able to confirm that Mr. Bwala was taken to the SARS office in Abuja. He was seen urging one of his friends to buy his prescription drugs for him while he was in detention.

Source: SaharaReporters

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: