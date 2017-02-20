Monday , 20 February 2017
#BBNaija: See What TTT’s Mum Said About Daughter’s-in-law, TTT’s Wife Amidst “Bisola” Drama

tosin February 20, 2017


Okay guys, lets be sincere… As a woman, if your husband is ThinTallTony.. We’re 100% certain you’d be sad, depressed and of course disoriented. But TTT wife isn’t.. Infact she has been campaigning and supporting her husband on Instagram.. Even though she disabled comments on her Instagram account.

So, as a result of the whole drama going on between Bisola and TTT, TTT’s mum had to step in so as to comfort her daughter in law with soothing words.

TTT’s mum, Mimi Maria Offiong-Brown, took to her Instagram page to praise her daughter in-law, she shared the picture below with the caption.

She shared the above photo of TTT’s wife and wrote: “My one and only true love…my Queen…my precious daughter in-law. …another na serious counterfeit. …GBAM 😎😎😎

