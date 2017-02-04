Fayose Advocates N50,000 Allowance For Corps Members

The Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on the Federal Government to review the corps members’ monthly allowance from the current N19,500 to N50,000, saying the current allowance was no longer feasible to sustain corps members with the current economic situation in the country.

The Governor who decried the deplorable condition of the Ekiti NYSC orientation camp in Ise/Emure promised immediate release of N20 million naira for the renovation of the camp.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Fayose challenged the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility by coming out to tackle headlong, the challenges confronting NYSC, noting that the corps members’ welfare should be a priority.

While addressing the corp members at the orientation camp during a tour of the camp to ascertain the state of facilities there, he promised immediate release of an official car to the State Coordinator.

The governor promised constant support for the scheme and encouraged the corps members to be determined to break the jinx of poverty by being diligent, citing himself as evidence of hope for the poor.

Fayose who made a surprise visit at the camp kitchen where members of Platoon 9 were preparing dinner for corps members, availed himself of the eba meal, sat down there in the kitchen and consumed it to the admiration of the corps members.

Earlier, the NYSC State Director, Mrs Eze Ukagha commended the efforts of the governor towards the citing of the camp, provision of borehole facility, generating set, vehicle and other facilities during his first term in office.

She solicited the assistance of the governor towards the renovation of the camp and provision of some facilities, appreciating him for a release of N650,000 and N250,000 for the repair of damaged roofs and medical bill of some corps members respectively.

The Coordinator promised the commitment of the 2,116 Batch ‘B’, stream 2 corps members to the development of the state, describing them as very disciplined and dedicated set of corps members.

Some of the corps members commended the governor for his love and contribution to the camp which has become dilapidated.

They described the governor as a grassroots man and promised to serve the State dutifully.

Source: Vanguard

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: