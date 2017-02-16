Lagos Bus Conductors To Start Wearing Uniforms, Name Tags

The National President of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria, BCAN, Israel Adeshola, has said that as from March it is mandatory for the over 3,000 bus conductors in Lagos State to wear uniforms, name tags and badges.

Disclosing this in Abuja on Thursday, Mr. Adeshola said the Lagos State Government approved the development on Monday.

“We are in collaboration with Lagos State government on the issue of badges and uniforms for commercial conductors, which was finalised on Monday.

“This is because we don’t want to start without the government’s approval. So by first week of March we will roll them out,” he said.

While explaining the necessity of wearing uniforms and name tags, Adeshola said it became imperative so as to ensure safety of duly registered members and members of the public.

He added that with the vital information on the badge, any conductor involved in crime can easily be identified and apprehended as he further stated that Lagos State will be used for the pilot phase before being rolled out to other states in the country.

