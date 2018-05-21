21-Yr-Old Student Shot Dead By Assailant Few Weeks To Her Birthday

The families and friends of a pretty young South African student, have been left in total shock and thrown into mourning after she was shot dead by unknown assailant few weeks to her 22nd birthday.

A 21-year-old pretty lady identified as Jabulile Nhlapo, who has just enrolled for a Bachelor of Education Degree with the University of South Africa, has been shot dead and was found lying in a pool of her blood.







According to a shocking online report, the former Human Resources intern who was set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on June 4, saw her life was cut short tragically and mysteriously when she was shot dead by an unknown assailant who gained entry at her student commune on Tuesday.

The deceased’s 26-year-old cousin, Lettia Tshibase, who spoke with The Sowetan, disclosed that they were planning a surprise birthday party for her next month, but their efforts would now go in preparing to bury her.

“Her mother and I thought we would surprise her with a party, but we are here collecting her belongings and making funeral arrangements,”

Tshibase said.

She described Nhlapo as a charismatic and ambitious person. She said the family did not want to speculate what could have been the motive for Nhlapo’s murder.

“We were speaking on WhatsApp during the day and she said she wanted to rest for a bit. I was shocked when I received a message a few hours later that she was killed.”



Nhlapo’s grandmother, Susan Rantabane said she was bitterly upset at her granddaughter’s killing.

“Jabu had a bright future ahead of her. She was studying education through Unisa and was an intern at Emfuleni municipality. She didn’t deserve to be killed like this. She wanted to make something out of her life by teaching,”

Rantabane said.

Nhlapo’s friend, who asked not to be named, said it appeared the 21-year-old was gunned down by someone she knew.



“We heard that there was a guy who was lurking in the street where she lived. He eventually came across someone who knew Jabu and that person showed him where she stayed,” said the friend.

“The students who live in the commune with her said they didn’t hear the gunshot. They thought it was a pot’s lid falling on the floor and only realised when police knocked on their door about 30 minutes [later],”

said the student.