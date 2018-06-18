“I would put you in small Monkey cage with big hot Chimpanzee” – Femi Fani-Kayode to Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole at an event was quoted to have said he would arrest ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo if he were to be the President of Nigeria.

Oshiomhole urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe and arrest the former president “if he has committed any offence”.

The former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said: “He should be arrested if he has committed any offence. He arrested many of us. So, if we are celebrating Chief Gani Fawehinmi, we have compelling reasons to do so. In all of these, we didn’t pay any money to Gani or Falana. They defended us pro bono.”

Obviously reacting to the statement via his Twitter handle, he said he would put Oshiomole in a small monkey cage with a big h*orny chimpanzee, if he was President.

“If I were President I would arrest Obasanjo”- Oshiomole If I were President I would put you in a small monkey cage with a big horny chimpanzee. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 15, 2018

