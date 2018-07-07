7.5kg of cocaine concealed inside heavy metals, seized in Rivers State (Photos)

A major cocaine seizure has been made at the Onne Seaport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to reports, the 7.5kg of cocaine was smartly concealed in two flanges. Flanges are oil well equipment made of tough and thick steel.



The examination of the container, that brought them in, lasted for 10 days. The discovery of the illicit drug, entailed the use of cranes, fork lifts and electric metal cutting equipment

Aide to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie shared the photos on Social media and wrote ;

COCAINE CONCEALED IN IRON RECOVERED AND SEIZED AT ONNE SEAPORT IN PORT HARCOURT.

ANOTHER GOOD REASON WHY NDLEA SHOULD REMAIN AT THE SEAPORTS AND AIRPORTS.

This is a major seizure made in Port Harcourt Ports Command.

7.5kg of Cocaine was smartly concealed in two flanges.

Flanges are oil well equipment made of tough and thick steel.

They are used as joints to connect heavy pressurized pipes used in the oil & gas operations.

They are also used for conveying gas and petroleum products.



The examination of the container lasted for 10 days. It entailed the use of cranes, fork lifts and electric metal cutting equipment.

Kudos to all officers of the NDLEA who showed commitment and resilience despite overwhelming challenges.

God bless Nigeria

Lauretta Onochie

Leave a Comment…

comments