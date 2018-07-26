FCMB’s Study Abroad Exhibition Arrives Lagos State On July 27-28, 2018

Applying to schools abroad can get frustrating, tedious and unjustifiably expensive. It’s not surprising that many Nigerians drop off at planning stage for these reasons. That’s why leading financial institution, First City Monument Bank, as part of its Education Advisory Services, has put together a nationwide programme to guide Nigerians who wish to study abroad on how to prepare and get the necessary support.

The nationwide Study Abroad Exhibitions are being hosted by FCMB in partnership with MOD Services, as well as Colleges and Universities abroad. So far, exhibitions have held in 3 cities across Nigeria– one each in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

This weekend, it will be the turn of Lagosians, as the FCMB Study Abroad Exhibition will hold at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, July 27 and at Eko Hotel & Suites on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 12noon each day.

For FREE registration to attend, click https://on.fcmb.com/Study-Abroad-Roadshow2

Commenting on FCMB’s Education Advisory Services and Study Abroad Exhibitions, FCMB Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr. Olu Akanmu said, “at FCMB, we walk and work with our customers to fulfil their life aspirations, their families and their businesses, including the provision of the best education. The FCMB Education Advisory Services in partnership with MOD Services and international partners also cover school admission process, Visa processing, travel and examination Preparation. We recognise that knowledge of what to do and how to do it matters in securing good overseas education. FCMB will also be providing prompt school fees and living allowances remittance, loans to support school fees payment and international cards to support living overseas for Nigerian students”.

Mr. Akanmu added that, ‘’we have Lufthansa Airline, beside other partner airlines on board to offer students, discounted fares under this scheme. This also covers their guardians accompanying them. In addition, we have AXA Mansard coming on board to provide medical cover for the students to the tune of $60,000 a year’’.

So, if you are planning to travel abroad for education, be sure to attend the FCMB Study Abroad Exhibitions holding this weekend in Lagos State. For FREE registration, click https://on.fcmb.com/Study-Abroad-Roadshow2

Pictures from the Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano editions are shown below.