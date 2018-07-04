It’s very emotional for me to come back to Nigeria after 17 years.. i didn’t imagine i’d be back as a President – Emmanuel Macron

French President, Emmanuel Macron was in Nigeria yesterday to witness the signing of new deal with the country at the state house Abuja before he made his way to the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

During his speech, the French President said he never expected to return to Nigeria under these circumstances almost 17 years after his first stay in the country.



In his words, ‘It’s very emotional for me to come back to Nigeria 17 years after my stay. I didn’t imagine I’d be back in these conditions. Democracy is never written in advance. I’m probably a good example of that’.

Speaking about the shrine and why he chose to visit, he said, ‘the Shrine is an iconic cultural hub. And I say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of African culture’.

