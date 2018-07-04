Entertainment, Gossip, News

It’s very emotional for me to come back to Nigeria after 17 years.. i didn’t imagine i’d be back as a President – Emmanuel Macron

French President, Emmanuel Macron was in Nigeria yesterday to witness the signing of new deal with the country at the state house Abuja before he made his way to the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

During his speech, the French President said he never expected to return to Nigeria under these circumstances almost 17 years after his first stay in the country.
President Macron Nigeria

In his words, ‘It’s very emotional for me to come back to Nigeria 17 years after my stay. I didn’t imagine I’d be back in these conditions. Democracy is never written in advance. I’m probably a good example of that’.

Speaking about the shrine and why he chose to visit, he said, ‘the Shrine is an iconic cultural hub. And I say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of African culture’.

Video Below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

See what Davido begs Apple to do after girlfriend Chioma searched his phone

French president, Emmanuel Macron at the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos (Photos)

“President Macron’s visit to Lagos will usher in a new dawn” – Ambode

Reno Omokri blasts President Buhari after President Macron’s Visit to Nigeria.

Actress Onyii Alex slams troll over picture with Super Eagles footballer, Iheanacho

Nina deforms her hand and a door with photoshop in a bid to get the perfect hips (Photos)

Igbo group tells herdsmen to vacate their land within 2 months or they’d be killed

Alleged Sidechic beaten for paying Boyfriend Suprised Visit

Busted: Nina photoshops her pictures to give herself the ‘perfect hips’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *