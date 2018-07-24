Reno Omokri weighs in on 4 things that happened in Nigeria Today

Former presidential aide, Mr Reno Omokri has weighed in on the state of the nation.

Omokri dropped his two cents on some of the topics that are currently trending in the country.

He spoke of the defection of many All Progressives Congress, APC. He also talked about Adams Oshiomhole’s, the party’s national chairman’s response to the defections.

Mr Omokri also weighed in on the accident, Buba Galadima, Chairman of the Reformed APC was involved in.

The writer didn’t fail to talk about Bishop David Oyedepo’s statement asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

On Oshiomhole

President @MBuhari should see the thunderous applause that erupted spontaneously after Bishop Oyedepo called for his resignation as a sign. Bishop Oyedepo doesn’t talk anyhow. It is no coincidence that he announced prayers yesterday and things are happening today! No coincidence! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 24, 2018

Does Oshiomhole reason or is it the Lara effect that is affecting his judgment? Three days ago he was begging r-APC members not to leave. Two days ago he said he was not too proud to beg intending defectors. Now today he calls them ‘mercenaries’ and says he is happy they left! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 24, 2018

On Oyedepo

I dare Muhammadu Buhari to lay a hand on Bedshop @DavidOyedepoMin for speaking the truth to him. He tries it and he meets his Waterloo! Bishop Oyedepo is right in asking @MBuhari to resign and GO. This is a failed leadership that has brought little beside sorrow, tears and blood! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 24, 2018

On R-APC’s chairman’s accident

The strange car accident of the r-APC chairman yesterday and the sieges on prominent members of that APC faction today appears too coordinated. Though I have no proof, but this coincidences are too convenient for President Buhari whose desperation for power is already well known! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 24, 2018

On Saraki