Kanye West Back-stabbed and Betrayed Me”- Drake

Canadian rapper, Drake has revealed a whole lot about his beef with Kanye West and Pusha T. In a chat with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on their new HBO show “The Shop” on Friday, the rapper opened up about his issue with Kanye, that ultimately led to diss tracks, competing album drops and the revelation that he has a son.

According to Drake, it all started when Kanye basically enticed him to Wyoming to record music, but ended up backstabbing him and betraying his trust.Drake claims he opened up to Kanye about personal stuff, including the fact that he has a son. And shortly afterward news about his son broke. This was followed by Kanye announcing his and Pusha T’s album releases, which were very close to Drake’s release date for “Scorpion.”Drake says this was when he realized Kanye was “manipulative” and trolling him, so he tried to back away.

He also slammed Pusha, more than anything, for crossing the line, not with his lyrics about Drake’s son or being a deadbeat dad, but for mentioning Drake’s producer Shebib’s battle with multiple sclerosis. He insinuated that Pusha will get what’s coming to him eventually, and it was not necessary to respond with a diss track of his own.

