Ajayi crowther university student expelled after he was caught with 80 wraps of Indian Hemp (Photo)

A 300 level Economics student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo state, has been expelled after he was caught with drugs, according to LIB.

Adenowo Emmanuel Oreoluwa was on Tuesday, 13th November 2018, caught with 80 wraps of Indian hemp along with other illicit drugs within the school premises.

Adenowo is also a musician with the stage name “Drauzie”.

According to reports, he had earlier been caught doing drugs but was let off on a warning by the institution. He has now been expelled after getting caught again.