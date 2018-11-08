News Feed

BBNaija’s Nina Goes Blonde, Shares Gorgeous New Photos

Big Brother Naija former housemate, Chinonso Onyenobi popularly known as Nina has changed her looks. The reality star and entrepreneur has gone blonde. She shared these stunning photos as she stepped out in style.

The full name of Nigeria’s reality show star is Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi. She was born in the family of five children, and she is the last daughter among her siblings. She resides in Owerri in Imo State of Nigeria, and graduated from Imo State University in Owerri some months ago. The 21-year old studied English and Literary Studies.

