‘I have kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets’ – Actor, Jim Iyke says

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has revealed that he has kissed over 200 actresses on movie sets, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise to many.

Jim once confessed that he had kissed not less than 200 actresses while on different movie sets said he has a habit of kissing women openly, including his sisters.

He narrated a situation where he had to kiss three European ladies who accompanied his girl friend to the airport to welcome him, during one of his foreign trips, adding that he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

He also painted another scenario, where he had to kiss four actresses in the presence of their boy friends.

Jim said;

“I have once kissed them on set, and so, when I walked into the room where two of them were with their boy friends, I kissed them one after the other and their boy friends were mad at me. I have also kissed over 200 actresses on set and nobody is talking about it.”

