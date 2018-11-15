News Feed

Seun Kuti says it is disrespectful for anyone to call himself the ‘New Fela’

Seun Kuti has come for his father’s wannabes as he sees the move as disrespectful.

Seun Kuti is calling out people who have coined for themselves a new movement, ‘New Fela’, saying it is disrespectful to the legacy of the music icon.

The music star was a guest at Cool FM where he got to speak about his career and the legacy of his late father. In a post shared by the Instagram page of the radio station, Seun Kuti slammed individuals especially singers who call themselves the new Fela.“Fela’s legacy belongs to his family. It is disrespectful to call yourself the ‘New Fela.’ We the kids are told that we can’t be our father and outsiders are trying to take that. No! You can’t go to Jamaica and hear people calling themselves the next Bob Marley. They wouldn’t disrespect him like that,” the post read.

This is not the first time Seun Kuti will be slamming musicians who have been going around calling themselves the ‘New Fela.’ Recall that a few weeks ago, in a long post via his Instagram page, Seun Kuti said these guys just want to be Fela because they want to smoke weed, chase women.

