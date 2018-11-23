Shehu Sani reacts to how presidency received Jonathan’s book

Former president Goodluck Jonathan’s book ‘My Transition Hour’ was launched on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. An event that was attended by the who’s who of Nigerian politics – from top members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to members of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The book which has since been highly criticised by the presidency over some of its claims, has stirred a lot of reactions, among Nigeria’s political class.

Former APC Senator, Shehu Sani, who representing Kaduna Central, in what can easily be deciphered as his reaction to how the book was criticised by the presidency said they collected the book with smiles and praises and gave him flowers – and began to throw spears at him, when the event was over.

They collected the Book of Jonah with smiles and praises and gave him flowers and When they went out of the coliseum, they began to throw spears at him.The deceitful ways of the knights and Courtiers of Macbeth.

