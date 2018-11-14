Tonto Dikeh sets to undergo another plastic surgery

Actress Tonto Dikeh has announced she would be going under the knife again.

Posting a picture of herself with her plastic surgeon, Dr Rasheed Ayobami Aranmolate of Grandville Medical And Laser clinic, on Instagram, she wrote, “How horrible Am I for wanting more ??



#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #DRAYO #COSMETICSURGERY #TEAMOLIVERTWIST”

Tonto Dikeh had her first plastic surgery aka mommy make over. The mother of one had made the decision to enhance her post-baby body.

In 2017, Tonto explained in her promo video, she wasn’t happy with her own body. She was even ashamed of (extremely, as she notes). You can see the popular actress and singer surrounded by surgeons on some pictures found online and in the video.

The celebrity said she was happy with her updated looks. The new body makes her smile, she even thanked her doctor and the team of surgeons who changed the look of her body to her personal likes.

According to Tonto’s posts on Instagram, she appreciates the new body. She is joyful and thankful to all the professionals who helped in making her dream come true (there are gossips about the 5-million-Naira cost of such impressive changes).