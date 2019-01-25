News, Uncategorized

Nigerians express shock following President Buhari’s decision to suspend the CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen

Nigerians have expressed shock following President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Nigeria’s number one man, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Friday, January 25, 2019

It will be recalled that the President made the announcement at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja. In Onnoghen’s place, Buhari immediately named Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, who is from Bauchi State, as the new CJN.

We now have photos from the moment President Buhari swore the man in. These new photos were released on the verified page of the Presidency on Twitter.

See more pictures below:

Some Nigerians have argued that he doesn’t have the power since the judiciary is an arm of government on its own.

Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by Buhari on the recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal and an acting CJN sworn-in in the person of Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed.

They are dissecting the role of the National Judicial Council as well as the National Assembly in such decision.

See comments below:

