“We’re in bondage, Vote Atiku to liberate us” – Titi Abubakar urges Nigerians

The wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Titi Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to vote her husband, Atiku, as president to liberate the country from what she termed bondage.

Titi told attendees at a Town Hall meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital that Atiku had the requisite experience to revive the nation’s economy, having served as vice-president for eight years, Daily Trust reports.

The wife of the PDP presidential candidate claimed that Nigeria has been plunged into economic crisis, insecurity, massive poverty and unemployment by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressive Congress (APC) administration.

She said the current unemployment and economic misfortunes in the country could be reversed by Atiku Abubakar if he becomes president.

“You have no other President than Atiku. He was there before as Vice President. He has done it before and he will do it again. He was the one who led President Obasanjo’s economic team. The eight years was meaningful to Nigeria. The APC government which is barely four years in power and everything has gone worse,” Titi said.

“We’re in bondage. Vote Atiku to liberate us. It’s an inclusive government that we are going to have because it would be the government by the people and for the people. We want to be the servant of our people because we are the chosen one.”