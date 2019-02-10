Its our business!!! Davido says Entertainers must be concerned about how the country is being run

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, known mostly as Davido has said he is tired of people telling to stay out of politics.

According to the ‘If’ crooner, who totally participated when his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke contested the Osun state gubernatorial election last September queried whether entertainers will continue to listen to those people for years to come.

He noted that those people who are asking them to stay away from politics know that entertainers are powerful and everyone, should be involved on how the country is being run, no matter who or what they are.

Speaking just a few days to the presidential election, Davido wrote via Twitter thus:

Aren’t we Entertainers tired of pple telling us to stay out of politics because it’s dangerous. are we still gonna be listening to them for years to come ?!WE ARE POWERFUL AND THEY KNOW ME I FULL GROUND! ITS IUR COUNTRY AND ITS OUR BUSINESS ABOUT HOW ‘OUR’ country is being run?