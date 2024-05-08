DSS Reportedly Nabs Wanted Oyo Motorpark Boss, Auxiliary

The Department of State Services, has reportedly arrested the embattled chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System, identified as Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

Recall that in May 2023, Auxiliary was arrested after being linked to an alleged attempt by his loyalists to cause trouble in the state, following the dissolution of the PMS committee by the Governor, Seyi Makinde.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the embattled transportation boss was arrested at about 4:00 pm on Tuesday at his residence in the Olodo area of Ibadan, the state capital.

According to PUNCH, Auxiliary was arrested following an interview he granted on Saturday, May 4, in which he called out Seye Famojuro, a trusted ally of Makinde, for being behind his woes.

Speaking with Media personnel, Ajibola Akinyefa, in the Yoruba Language, Auxillary said: “If he (Famojuro) is the governor or Seyi Makinde is, we will know. It is just a matter of time.

“Everybody will face the consequences of their actions. The people he chose to manage the park are cheating themselves.

“Seye will still go back to Ijesha because Ibadan is not his town. Only Governor Seyi Makinde and I will remain here because we won’t run away. And I see that the bird is not working, but God feeds it. Seye will reap the seeds of his actions.”